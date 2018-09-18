Three suspected rapists arrested

Letlhakane police have arrested three suspects in relation to three rape cases and one defilement case that took place in Khwee settlement and Letlhakane township a few days ago.

Letlhakane police station commander, Michael Maphephu said one suspect, a 39 -year -old man has been charged with two of the cases which happened in Letlhakane on the 7th and 11th September .

“After arresting the suspect, he confessed to have raped somebody on the 7th and it later turned out that he was also a suspect in another case which was reported on the 11th,” Maphephu explained adding that the suspect also took away a mobile phone and P100.00 from one of the complainants.

In another case, an 18 -year- old man of Khwee settlement is said to have raped a drunk 34 -year -old woman in the street, under the cover of darkness. The man who was known to his victim is said to have tripped the then drunk woman before assaulting her sexually.

In yet another sexual assault case, a 23 -year -old taxi driver was arrested for defiling a 15 -year- old school girl. He is said to have convinced the schoolgirl to abandon school and cohabit with him at his house.

“When the mother heard that her daughter was cohabiting with the taxi driver, she called the man (taxi driver) under the pretext that she needed transport. Unaware that it was a trap the taximan went to offer his services to the caller in the company of the girl, who only alerted him when they had already reached the house, that it was actually her home,” Maphephu explained.

The three men have already been charged for the sexual offences and are currently in custody as police are yet to conclude their investigations.