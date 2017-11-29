“You have three months to bring back the money”- Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has cautioned those who illegally shifted money outside the country to repatriate it within three months or face arrest.

Although he did not state how much money was moved abroad, Mnangagwa who took over from Robert Mugabe last week, says his government’s ‘Operation Restore legacy’ has among other issues, helped to uncover cases where huge sums of money and other assets were ‘externalized by certain individuals and corporates’.

He has assured those involved in the corruption that should they bring back the money and assets between December 1 2017 and end of February 2018, no charges will be laid against them.

Last year the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe put in place stringent measures to plug illicit financial flows after it emerged that close to $2 billion was spirited out of the country in 2015 by individuals and companies, worsening the economy’s liquidity situation.