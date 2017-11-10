Three memorable dates in F/town’s history

* 1897 – The year historian’s recognise as the date when Francistown was founded.

The small settlement was named after Daniel Francis, an English gold prospector from Liverpool who acquired prospecting licenses in the region in 1869.

* 1993 – The year The Voice was born. Having began life as The Francistowner 12 months earlier, The Voice became the first newspaper in Botswana to be based in the north.

* 1997 – The year that Francistown turned 100 was also the year ‘a town became a city’ as the Ghetto was officially granted city status by former President, Sir Ketumile Masire.