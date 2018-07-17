Three charged in kidnapping actress, holding man naked for 30 hours

Three suspects were charged Tuesday with kidnapping two people from a Los Angeles home and holding one of them naked in a bathtub for 30 hours while demanding the other pay a $10,000 ransom, prosecutors said.

Keith Andre Stewart, Johntae Jones and Amber Neal were charged with kidnapping, assault with a firearm and other offense in connection with the May 3 incident.

It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

Neal’s arrest at gunpoint by Los Angeles police officers on Monday was captured on video by a bystander and had been viewed more than 2.4 million times on Twitter.

It wasn’t immediately known when the others were taken into custody.

Prosecutors allege the trio went to Daisy McCrackin’s home in South Los Angeles on May 3, where they say Stewart pistol-whipped a man who was in the home, Joseph Capone.

In addition to kidnapping and firearm charges, Stewart is also accused of causing great bodily harm to Capone.

The three then placed bags over the two victims’ heads and drove them several miles to Jones’ home in Compton, prosecutors said.

Once they were at Jones’ home, the suspects forced Capone to strip naked and then held him in a bathtub for 30 hours without food, prosecutors allege.

Investigators said Jones and Neal then took McCrackin’s car and drove her to several different banks while demanding she pay $10,000 for Capone’s release.

Eventually she was forced to write a $10,000 check to Neal, prosecutors said.

The next day, they brought McCrackin – an actress who has appeared in several films including the horror flick “Halloween: Resurrection” – back to her home, where she escaped from them and called police, authorities said.

Jones and Neil were being held on $1 million each and Stewart was being held on more than $2 million bail, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, they each potentially face sentences of up to life in prison.

Ontario students will be taught the old sex-ed curriculum when they go back to school, education minister says

Ontario students will be taught the old sex-education curriculum — which predates same-sex marriage, Google, and social media — when they return to school in September, says Education Minister Lisa Thompson.

Following on Premier Doug Ford’s campaign pledge to scrap the updated lesson plans introduced in 2015, Thompson said the Progressive Conservative government would soon begin dec“The sex-ed component is going to be reverted back to the manner in which it was prior to the changes that were introduced by the Liberal government,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

That means teaching the 1998 curriculum instead of the modernized one, opposed by social conservatives, covering subject matter like same-sex relationships, gender identity, cyberbullying, and the dangers of sexting.

“We’re going to be moving very swiftly with our consultations and I will be sharing with your our process in the weeks to come,” said Thompson, promising the Tories would be “respecting parents” when a new curriculum is developed, possibly in time for the 2019-20 school year.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath warned the new government is making a mistake and that children will pay the price.

“Going backwards in terms of keeping our kids safe and giving them the information they need to stay safe is not the right direction,” said Horwath.