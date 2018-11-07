Three charged for herdman’s murder

Three men have been arrested and charged with the murder of a Shoshong man after what appeared to be his remains were recently found at Diolwane cattle-post near Shoshong.

The men have been remanded in custody pending police investigations and have already appeared for mention before a Mahalapye magistrates court.

Although a murder charge has already been laid against the suspects, police are yet to ascertain if indeed the bones that were found belong to the 50-year-old herdman who went missing from the same cattle-post five days earlier.

The only identity of the deceased’s remains are the clothes recovered at the scene which are similar to those he was last seen wearing.

Police Public Relations Officer, Near Bagali, explained that the clothes which resemble those of the missing man were found at the scene and “until forensic results prove it, we cannot state our suspicions as facts.”

Shoshong police’s station commander, Tawana Tawana, had earlier stated in an interview that “the bones were discovered by a passerby at Diolwane cattlepost in Taukgolo area, some 15 kilometers outside Shoshong.”