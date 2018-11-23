Three charged for abducting a man over a bag of weed

An investigating officer in an abduction case sent a packed courtroom into fits of laughter when he told the court that that the three accused men tortured and abducted their victim for stealing their marijuana.

When motivating a remand application for the accused, Sub-Inspector Moeti Dipheko told of how Future Magano (30), Patrick Shianyana (25) and Kagiso Rabobe (28) shocked Karabo Piet with a taser before abducting him with the intention to confine him in Molepolole.

The investigating officer told Magistrate Ntombizodwa Ncube of Extension II Magistrates court that the three men had accused Piet of stealing their 50kg bag of dagga.

According to the police, the accused men took the victim to Molepolole and while they were still planning their next move he managed to escape.

When pleading with the court to have the suspects further remanded, Dipheko said investigations into the matter were still at an initial stage and that the other two suspects were still at large.

Dipheko said they had not yet recovered the weapon used to inflict pain on the victim, his two mobile phones and the car that was used to transport him to Molepolole.

“Magano is still angry with the victim as he showed the anger on Monday when he came to the police station. He accused Piet in front of the police, of stealing his dagga. Magano is also not a trusted person as initially he told us he resides at Tloaneng farms and when we got there to search his house he changed his statement and said he stays at Extension 10. I plead with this court to remand these three and give us 28 days to complete our investigations,” said Dipheko.

Magano told court that the other accused who are still at large are the ones who committed the crime.

He said he only went to the victim’s house because he broke into his house and stole a television set and laptop.

He pleaded with the court to grant him bail as he is a single parent who takes care of his two kids and his ill grandmother and that his car-wash business would suffersuffering while behind bars.

Dipheko rubbished his claims saying Piet’s girlfriend who is one of the witnesses saw them beating him and that Magano accused him of stealing his dagga in front of the police.

The other two accused also pleaded with the court to be granted bail as they are breadwinners.