Three become one

Electronic gadget suppliers; IT4Africa, Goldtech, and Healthwest become Distron Botswana -Distron Zambia opened in efforts to reach Southern African market

Three local companies, IT4Africa (Pty) Ltd, Goldtech (Pty) Ltd and Healthwest (Pty) Ltd have come together to operate under one name, Distron Botswana (Pty) Ltd after operating isolated for 25 years.

The three companies established global brands such as Lexmark, Hisense, Samsung, Kenwood and Braun amongst others into the Botswana market. Under Distron Botswana, new brands which include Phillips lighting and Philips small appliances have been introduced.

“Our core focus is to distribute Hisense, Samsung, Philips lighting and small appliances, Kenwood and Delonghi Home Appliances, Wahl Healthcare, Epson, Lexmark, Lenovo, Fujitsu, Escan Antivirus software and Calidad toners brands throughout Botswana,” said Distron Botswana, Managing Director (MD) Hugh Fletcher at the company’s launch recently.

The company currently employs 180 sales staff across the country and intends to hire more as business grows.

Fletcher said the amalgamation of the three companies was to facilitate a one-stop-shop for resellers and vendors because the three companies each had their own specialty brand that they traded in. “We will now have cohesion in the business as well,” he said.

The MD said the company’s aim is to grow the Distron brand name and establish different offices throughout Africa and that they have already opened Distron Zambia in the last two years.

“We look at adding value to consumers and business partners in the Botswana market by bringing in the latest technology and making these products available to the market locally without customers having to travel outside the country to purchase these products,” he said.

Fletcher further noted that one of the company’s goals is to educate and empower floor sales people by equipping them with the knowledge to offer a more professional demonstration of the products on offer to their customers.

This had been done during the day where sales personnel from various resellers were trained on the new products and how they are operated.

He also said that Distron Botswana is about offering a selection of products to the market, an endeavour that supports Botswana economically while on the other hand creating and adding value to the community of Botswana.

Fletcher highlighted that as technology grows, so do computer viruses. “We distribute Escan anti-virus and security software that protects your computer and information from becoming corrupt giving you piece of mind whilst operating your computer,” He asserted.