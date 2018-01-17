Threat to kill suspect seeks psychiatric examination

A man who threatened to kill his mother has this week pleaded with a Molepolole Magistrates court to be taken for psychiatric examination.

During his bail application this week, 23-year-old Gorata Ramasia of Thamaga told the court that he has since requested to be taken for psychiatric evaluation and complained that the prosecution have not assisted him.

In response the state prosecutor in the case, Sergeant Modise Masala, opposed the bail application as he said the accused has been booked for the examination which he said has been delayed due to the long queue.

Masala further pleaded with the court to further remand the accused in custody as he was a threat to his mother’s life

Ramasia further complained that prison conditions were not good for his health. “I am now having flu because of staying in custody. The prosecutor has children of my age and he stays with them but he does not want me to stay with my children,” he charged.

Ramasia is alleged to have threatened to kill his mother, Kebonyetsala Leepile (45), on the 28th November 2017

He is said to have struck fear into his mother by uttering the words “ke rekile gun ke tlile go go bolaya ka yone”, meaning “I bought a gun and I am going to use it to kill you.”

The troublesome Ramasia allegedly always arrived home late at night and demanded food from his mother, who would be asleep at the time.

The accused has since confessed that he threatened to kill his mother but said he was under the influence of drugs at the time.

His next court appearance has been scheduled for January 23rd.