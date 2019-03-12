Threat to kill convict allowed to appeal

Justice Bashi Moesi of the Francistown High Court this morning gave Letlhogile Lenkokame a chance to appeal out of time in a case in which he was sentenced to 17 years in jail for assaulting and threatening to kill his girlfriend.

In 2017, Magistrate Dumisani Basupi had sentenced Lenkokame to ten years in prison for threat to kill and seven years for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was, at the time of sentencing, advised to appeal the sentence with the high court if not happy with it within 14 days, but he failed to do so.

The then 29-year-old Lenkokame was out on bail awaiting trial for the murder of his former lover, Lame Gagogosha, when he assaulted and threatened to kill his new lover, Tshegofatso Mokgosi.

He had allegedly strangled his girlfriend Gagogosha to death with an electric cable in Francistown’s Block 10 location in 2016.

Lenkokame allegedly ordered Mokgosi to find a rope so that he could tie her up, then have sex with her and threatening to kill her after sex and committing suicide.

He is further alleged to have used an electric taser to shock his girlfriend, leaving her with burns on the left side of her chest.