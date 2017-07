The duo of Madala and Kelly Jess will extend their Corporate Social Responsibility programme to Nkange Junior school this Saturday.

The ‘Thomela ngwanyana’ hitmaker will play at a fundraising show from 2p till 5pm where students will be in attendance.

The show will continue from 8pm at the school Hall where members of the community will pay to get in.

Other acts include DJ Davido, Thabo Yo Moshweu and Amylase Marobela.