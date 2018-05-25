This is my final walk- Kast

Local musician Tshepiso Molapisi also known as Kast has declared this year’s walk as his very last.

Kast said he is hanging his boots this afternoon when he was met by former President, Ian Khama.

The “Sejabana” hitmaker also revealed that this year’s event will be staged on August 11.

This time around Kast who beat all odds last year to pull off a 100 percent local line up event at the national stadium to a full capacity, said that the walk was meant raise awareness on the need for an arts council.

When briefing the former President Kast expressed his gratitude to the man who during his tenure was named a patron of the arts. “I have been doing this for the past two years, this year was my final walk but the struggle will continue. We will find other strategies to raise awareness on the different themes and issues around the arts sector.”

For his part Khama said: “I have been told that parliament will soon debate and table the motion in the not so distant future. We will in the mean time continue to support such Noble initiatives.”

Whilst generally morale and hype around this year’s event has been close to non existent Kast is still adamant he will “Tlatsa Lebala” once again.