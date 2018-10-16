“They’re in STP’s pocket!”

NAKEDI LEAVES BMD WITH PARTING SHOT

It appears the only thing stopping a mass exodus of Botswana Movement for Democracy’s (BMD) National Executive Committee (NEC) members is the fact that many of them owe the party’s President, Sidney Pilane money.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Voice on Tuesday, just hours after she tendered her resignation as the BMD Youth League’s Deputy Secretary General, Sesame Nakedi claimed most NEC members had no choice but to stay put.

“The majority of them, except for the Vice President, Dr Tlamelo Mmatli, are frustrated and want to leave the party. But, because at some stages Pilane assisted them financially, they cannot leave – they owe him!”

Outlining the reasons for her resignation, the controversial politician stated she was leaving because the party was now in the hands of people who cannot see there is a ‘cobra’ in the room.

“I leave because the leadership has been bought,” she said simply.

When asked to explain further, Nakedi described Pilane as a ‘power-monger leader’ who does not serve the BMD’s interests.

“When was the last time you heard him blaming the ruling party like other opposition leaders, he cannot do that; instead he directs his anger to other opposition members!”

She added that although Pilane had injected much cash into the BMD and Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), the funds had effectively ‘paralysed’ the coalition.

“He is a Trojan horse leader who goes around giving out money with the hope of silencing people. After I refused to be silenced I became his target,” alleged Nakedi.

Her resignation means the BMD will have to look for another candidate for Kgale ward in the Bonnington South Constituency, a ward she claims was allocated to her.

As for the future, Nakedi revealed she is considering joining the Botswana National Front (BNF).

“I would love to join BNF under Duma Boko’s leadership and will meet with their party structures to see how they can help me in applying for their membership,” she said.

Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from the BMD office and Pilane failed as none of the numbers went through, except for the Secretary General, Gilbert Mangole, which rang unanswered.