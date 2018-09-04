They don’t eat a thank you

After his swearing in and listening to his speech of building a new Zimbabwe, a part of me became hopeful that maybe, just maybe, President Emmerson Mngangagwa would produce a shocker and deliver on his promise.

My hopes were however dashed just a few hours later when state media announced the president had lined up countrywide rallies to thank his supporters.

This to me is a clear indication that the president has not set his priorities right.

Presidential rallies surely don’t come cheap and Zimbabwe clearly has no money to spend on such pointless gatherings.

Of course some might argue that the rallies will be sponsored by the ruling Zanu PF but we all know there is a very thin line between the party’s finance department and the state coffers.

One would have expected Mnangangwa to hit the ground by doing things that would benefit the masses, but no, he sees it fit to spend millions of dollars just to thank people who voted for him province by province.

Our suffering knows no party members.

The very same people who voted for Mnangangwa and Zanu PF, especially those in rural areas where the party boasts of a strong support base, are also cashless, struggling to make ends meet and failing to access proper health care.

Their children walk long distances to school, in some cases on empty stomachs, yet the president in his wisdom believes it’s a good idea to go and say thank you to these people by just word of mouth.

Fine, the president thinks he has support and feels he has to thank his supporters but isn’t there a better way of thanking these people?

He will go and say thank you for voting for me, then what, make more promises.

Mngangagwa must show his gratitude by improving the lives of these people and not just merely thanking them verbally for voting him into power.

He is not expected to make meaningful change in one day but his attitude and priorities should show he has the people’s interests at heart.

Why not divert those millions that would be spent on rallies to buying basic drugs in all government hospitals throughout the country, or better still drill boreholes which will benefit communities in the long run.

Why not focus his energy on starting to build the new Zimbabwe that he promised?

These people who voted for him, just like those who didn’t and have accepted the status quo, expect the new president to deliver on his promises.

We wait with keen interest, to be able to withdraw cash from the banks without having to spend hours in queues; we also look forward to prices of basic commodities coming down and stabilizing, health institutions fully stocked and properly functioning.

We look forward to the upgrading of infrastructure, completion of projects that have long stalled and construction of dams so the masses can have access to clean water.

This to me would be a better thank you.