‘They cooked my child’s buttocks’

Family demand answers after centre burns baby in bath

“They literally cooked my grandchild’s buttocks!” fumes 51-year-old Rodah Morakanyane, gesticulating animatedly towards her granddaughter’s burnt flesh.

The young girl, a nine-year old disabled student of Motswedi Rehabilitation Centre in Mochudi is nursing second degree burns after a ‘negligent caretaker’ put her in a bathtub filled with hot water.

The youngster, who suffers from cerebral palsy, was badly scalded on her left thigh and buttock after the incident, which took place last Thursday.

The affected area is now a lurid shade of pink, the skin having completely peeled off.

Even though she is unable to express herself clearly – her grandmother explains she has milestone delay – it is obvious the child is in pain.

“What happened is very sad and has angered me a lot!” says Morakanyane, who reveals her granddaughter was being cleaned up by the caretaker after allegedly pooping in her nappy during morning lessons.

“Unfortunately with this amount of negligence we may have to pull her out from the centre and take her back to a special education school back home in Makaleng village,” continues Morakanyane, adding that the little girl was enrolled at the boarding facility in April in the hope that her speech would have improved by the age of 15.

“But it appears the school is causing her to regress,” notes the middle-aged grandmother grimly.

On Monday afternoon, the caretaker, in the presence of family and school management, insisted she had checked the water before putting the youngster inside.

“I ran the hot water first, before opening the cold water. I even tested the temperature with my hand before putting her inside. The mistake I made is that when I diluted the water I did not stir the water and therefore I put her at the corner of the tub where the water was still hot. That is why she got burnt,” reasoned the caretaker, displaying little remorse at what had happened.

However, unconvinced by the explanation, the girl’s family are seeking justice for her injuries and demanding the non-governmental organisation (NGO) own up to their mistake.

“These people (school management) should take responsibility for this. They are there to take care of our children, not to harm them. We want justice against this negligence,” fumed the girl’s uncle, Daniel Morakanyane, who told The Voice they intend to take the centre to court.

“When we take children to the centre, it is not because we do not love them or are unable to take care of them.

“We take them there because we believe people who are hired to care for them have special training. We took her there so she can improve her speech and benefit from physiotherapy,” stressed Daniel.

The family reported the matter to the police on Wednesday morning and Acting Station Commander for Mochudi Police, Wazha Zambezi has confirmed that the case is at investigation stage.

Meanwhile repeated efforts to get an official comment from the centre’s management proved unsuccessful as every time The Voice rang they were said to be in a meeting.

Cerebral palsy (CP) refers to a group of disorders that affect muscle movement and coordination. In many cases, vision, hearing, and sensation are also affected.

The word “cerebral” means having to do with the brain. The word “palsy” means weakness or problems with body movement.

CP is the most common cause of motor disabilities in childhood.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it affects at least 1.5 to 4 out of every 1,000 children worldwide.

What are the symptoms of cerebral palsy?

The symptoms of CP vary from person-to-person and range from mild to severe.

Some people with CP may have difficulty walking and sitting.

Other people with CP can have trouble grasping objects.

The symptoms can become more severe or less severe over time.

They also vary depending on the part of the brain that was affected.

Some of the more common signs include:

+ delays in reaching motor skill milestones, such as rolling over, sitting up alone, or crawling

+ variations in muscle tone, such as being too floppy or too stiff

+ delays in speech development and difficulty speaking

+ stiff muscles and exaggerated reflexes

+ lack of muscle coordination

+ tremors or involuntary movements

+ excessive drooling and problems with swallowing

+ difficulty walking

+ favoring one side of the body, such as reaching with one hand

+ neurological problems, such as seizures, intellectual disabilities, and blindness

Most children are born with CP, but they may not show signs of a disorder until months or years later. Symptoms usually appear before a child reaches age 3 or 4.

Call your doctor if you suspect your child has CP. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important.

What causes cerebral palsy?

Abnormal brain development or injury to the developing brain can cause CP. The damage affects the part of the brain that controls body movement, coordination, and posture.

The brain damage usually occurs before birth, but it can also happen during birth or the first years of life. In most cases, the exact cause of CP isn’t known. Some of the possible causes include:

* lack of oxygen to the brain during labor and delivery

* gene mutations that result in abnormal brain development

* severe jaundice in the infant

* maternal infections, such German measles and herpes simplex

* brain infections, such as encephalitis and meningitis

* bleeding into the brain

* head injuries as a result of a car accident, a fall, or child abuse

Who’s at risk for cerebral palsy?

Certain factors put babies at an increased risk for CP. These include:

* premature birth

* low birth weight

* being a twin or triplet

* a low Apgar score, which is used to assess the physical health of babies at birth

* breech birth, which occurs when your baby’s buttocks or feet come out first

* Rh incompatibility, which occurs when a mother’s blood Rh type is incompatible with her baby’s blood Rh type

* maternal exposure to toxic substances, such as methylmercury, while pregnant