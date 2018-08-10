There’s no space for the poor

Francistown City Council (FCC) has been urged to provide market space for the beneficiaries of the poverty eradication programme within the city’s central business district (CBD).

Ipopeng ward councillor, Jenamiso Mojaki, who is also the deputy chairperson of the Social Services Committee, made this plea when addressing an annual mini show for the beneficiaries of the poverty eradication programme recently.

The show is held every year to give beneficiaries an opportunity to showcase their products to members of the public.

Although Mojaki hailed the move as a positive development, she expressed concern that there was still much to be done.

Beneficiaries are involved in different projects such as basketry, tapestry, horticultural and wood carving.

However, a number of them are lamenting a lack of market space, as they are not allowed to trade in the city centre.

“As long as we give these beneficiaries an opportunity to showcase their services and products to potential buyers once a year, then the city of Francistown must forget about eradicating poverty,” she insisted.

According to Mojaki, most producers of horticultural products who have benefited from the council’s poverty eradication programme have nowhere to sell their wares.

Mojaki warned that beneficiaries were starting to lose interest in the programme because of this.

In response, Francistown Mayor Sylvia Muzila promised the local authority would do everything in its power to ensure the beneficiaries are fully supported.

“The city of Francistown is committed to the realisation of the national goal of eradicating abject poverty amongst its citizenry,” said Muzila, adding that Francistown has implemented a number of programmes aimed at improving the lives of its needy.