The voice of the fittest rapper

After a careful screening of 230 submitted demos, a team of judges has finally made a shortlist of 20 artist to be the finalists of the inaugural The Voice of the Fittest Rapper competition.

Voice readers will play a big role in identifying the next big hip hop act as the competition opens on the publication’s online and print mediums.

Below we publish nine profiles of the shortlisted artists and 11 more will be published in the next edition.

Kaone Setlhabi

Knowledge O’Khan Banengi

Edmond Matjilo Isaac

Leonard Young Nengu

This quartet from Kgaphamadi are known for their EP ‘Ghetto chains livid’.

The former Francistown Senior School are slowly making a name for themselves.

He first dropped his single Run Okavango in 2016 and never looked back.

From 2017 the Matsioje native recorded songs and dropped the Spear EP in 2018.

3. O’Clan (One Osupile)

This smooth rapper has featured the likes of Maf Bizness in his single and has another single ‘Pusha smokolo’.

He is currently working on releasing The Oath EP.

He has been behind the scenes for quite sometime, but Bicko Gee is as gangster as they come.

From being Gao le Skipper to featuring in almost every hip hop album, Bicko Gee is looking for a solo project.

His EP “Letsholathebe” is just three weeks old and D-Funk is already looking ahead.

He features Teddy P Serai (Mafikeng) and G-Stleff (Zeerust) on his lated offering.

6. Story Boi (Phillip Mogatle)

Richard Thuo Abotseng

Junior Monamati

Leabilwe Months

Sean Moswetsi

Mogakolodi Lloyd Mokwena

Oabona ‘Bonnie’ Mbojane

Blessing ‘Playboi’ Galeboloke

Cliff ‘K-Cee’ Keabetswe

Moagi ‘Roll-X’ Dikhakha

The Palapye outfit is creating waves with some of the hits from producer Psychopath.

The four guys from Mabogo CJSS and a lady from PSS have the swag to go places.