The violence must stop!

16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls.

The campaign, which dates back to 1991, runs every year from 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to 10 December, Human Rights Day.

As this year’s campaign nears its end, The Voice’s Christinah Motlhabane took to the streets of Francistown to find out what the second city’s residents feel is the root cause of GBV.

GOFAONE TSONA MABUTHO, 26

Gender-based violence is real; I should know, I was once a victim! I dated a politician who knew I was an orphan and he took advantage of that.

He was abusing me verbally and emotionally. I then managed to find a job and was able to buy myself what I needed.

However, he judged my clothes and harassed me in front of people as if he owned me.

He used call me but if I delayed going to him, by the time I arrived he would tell me he didn’t want me anymore as I took too long.

GBV starts when a woman is dependent on a man for everything, even small things like sanitary pads, deodorants.

This ends up upsetting the man and makes him constantly angry.

A cheating man is also always angry, and if the woman catches him he beats her so he can find a way to go back to his concubine.

Sometimes our culture makes men abuse women with the saying ‘monna ke thogo ya lelwapa, monna ke selepe oa amogangwa,’.

These type of men don’t want to listen to their women as they treat them like children.

Some women are stuck in abusive relationships because they are unemployed so they want shelter, clothes, food and money from men.

GBV will only end when everyone can be independent.

LESEDI JOSEPH, 31

Drugs and alcohol abuse are the keys to violence. When a drunk man gets home, his behavior changes because he will be high on drugs or alcohol.

That is when he can harass his woman and children. Some men take their salaries to the drinking spots and spend all of it on alcoholic sprees.

When they get home they expect to eat something meaty and when it is not there it results in a fight.

Another big problem is men who are unemployed – they are always bitter! They are paranoid that their women will cheat on them with working men or else they just feel like they’re being looked down upon.

LESOLE PAKI, 29

I know about GBV and I am aware of the 16 days of activism. I once attended a gathering when the home-based care people were raising awareness on violence in Maitengwe village.

It is caused by lack of trust, alcohol and drug abuse and women who talk too much.

Men don’t like excessive talking, so women should learn to hold their tongues! Another factor is those men who cannot control their urges and go around raping innocent souls.

A way out of gender-based violence is through teachings on televisions – something they already do – and taking the abusers to court.

GBV is not good at all as it breaks up families and hurts children, affecting their education, which is life!

LUCAS BAKAYA, 43

Step-fathers are often guilty of abusing children. They look at their women’s girl child as possible girlfriends and when the child is a boy he is turned into a slave.

The best solution would be when the biological father breaks up with the mother, the child remains with their dad.

When dealing with GBV, taking the victims for counseling really helps.

The abusers should be counseled too and be shown the way so they can understand why what they are doing is wrong.

TEBOGO MAKEPE, 45

In the bible it is written that in the last days everything will change.

I am sure we are living in the last days looking at the horrible things happening in our country, especially violence against women and children.

GBV is sometimes caused by the rights that people have – the law is too loose, it should be adjusted a bit and the abusers be given a harsh punishment for their actions.

I encourage victims to please report these people.

NEO NGANUNU, 40

Unemployed women who cohabit are the ones who suffer the most because they think they don’t have a choice since they need the necessities of life from the abusers.

But it is never too late, move out of that monster’s place and start life again! To every man out there, stop violence.

Women stop cohabitation, men reduce drinking and social media, televisions and papers should spread the word, no to gender-based violence!