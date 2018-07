Comedy lovers will on 30th August 2018 be treated to a show headlining Botswana’s latest social media sensation William Molebatsi who goes by the stage name William Last KRM.

The Mochudi native became popular for his short videos and undoubtedly his looks, which he always brings up when talking to his legion of Facebook friends.

Slated for Jalapenos Restaurant at Riverwalk Mall in Gaborone, the entrance fee to the show dubbed ‘The Ugly Truth’ Standup comedy is P50 and starts at 8 pm.