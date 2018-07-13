The time is now for Thintee

As a backing dancer for some of the country’s biggest artists, 22-year-old Thato Majafe has seen up close exactly what it takes to reach the very top of the music industry.

The twinkle-toed Limkokwing scholar is confident he can make the leap from the dance-floor to the microphone.

The dancer turned hip-hop/motswako singer, who performs under the name Thintee, will release his debut single, ‘Waste no Time’ on Saturday.

Having shared the stage with the likes of ATI and Spiza Valentino, as well as international acts such as Benga Boys and Blazey Fresh of ‘Dlala’ fame, Thintee is now looking to own the stage himself.

In a short interview with Voice Entertainment, the energetic youth stressed that his single was the ‘tip of the iceberg’ in terms of his musical aspirations.

“Right now I’m working with ATI and plan to drop an album early next year,” stated the singer songwriter, brimming with the exuberance of youth.

With a slightly shy smile, Thintee revealed he wrote ‘Waste no Time’ after a girl he fancied ‘delayed’ responding to his love advances.

“I am inspired by a lot of things; I find motivation in everything that moves,” he explained, adding he has landed a recording deal with Blackhood Productions and worked with The MXC and DJ Split to produce his maiden track.

“My music is for Batswana, most of my lyrics are in Setswana because I am proud of my mother tongue. I am original and don’t copy anyone else. I also believe that the local music industry is growing and needs more original artists like me,” he concluded with a confident smile.

‘Waste no Time’ includes vocals from ‘Khiring Khorong’ featured rapper Young Amazing as well as ‘Pekepeke’ hit-maker Double Up.