The smiling poet

Kenneth Cutrite Oaitse Moeng is a renowned musician, poet, comedian and orator. The 44-year-old son of Elizabeth and George Gagobonale Moeng from Ntloedibe ward in Molepolole is one of the country’s most experienced Radio Managers.

Despite failing his Form Five twice he never gave up. Moeng decided to forget BGCSE, enrolling on a number of short courses to improve his English instead.

He worked in a shop selling fat cakes and soup to raise money for his tuition fee.

Today he is Gabz FM Programmes Manager and holds BSC (Hons) in Computer Applications (University of Sunderland, UK), Diplomas in Technology and English (Cambridge International College, UK) and is currently working on his PHD.

Moeng recently released a book of poetry titled ‘The Peril of a Saint’, which covers a diverse range of themes, including: hope, reason, spirituality, despair, love, romance, leadership and sexuality.

Our reporter Portia Ngwako-Mlilo met with the multi-talented Moeng to discuss his new book, music and radio career.

Q. What impact do you think the book will have?

A. The book intends to wake the spirit or demon buried inside you.

It is emotive, sad, shocking, makes you cry, laugh and feel inspired.

It empowers you to broaden your thinking. It teaches you the power of defeating negativity, indifference management and living a positive life.

It talks about how to love and love yourself among others.

Q. Who are your target audience?

A. The book has a parental guidance warning, as the content is heavy.

It’s recommended for people over the age of 18, for youth, scholars and adults.

It contains heavy content that varies in tone, style, logic, reasoning and at times untapped mental capacity.

The book talks more to women but should be read by men as well. If you are a woman and have fears, challenges and troubles in your life the book will guide you.

Q. What inspired you to write a book?

A. This is just one-third of the book I have written unreleased.

It is in three parts, Poetry, Memos of Kenneth Moeng and The Spirit World.

I believe somehow there is a spirit in me that encourages me to see, imagine and write.

I decided to expand the poetry part more and publish it.

The book is sold at P200.

Q. Explain the title of the book.

A. You can imagine if you are a saint it means you are pure and God’s friend but you are stuck between two hills with a river in between.

It is dawn, there is a hawk up in the sky and it can eat you. You cannot go into the water because there are crocodiles – your fear is how am I going to get out of my troubles in life.

The only way to be safe is to befriend your enemy, which is a hawk at the moment.

So the poem says, ‘My mind are my doubts, the hawk is the hated redeemer, my fear becomes my patience….’ So the only way this person was able to be lifted out of this place was by the hawk.

If you have a problem in life you have to find a way to tackle it and be safe.

If the devil has closed doors pray that the devil turns into God and saves you.

Turn all your problems into opportunities.

Q. When did you discover your talent?

A. When I was doing Standard Six, my writing was done in drawings.

My love for music started when I was doing Form Three and the only music playing on local radio was Kgwenyape.

I used to write lyrics, singing and my father was against it.

Excut Edge started when I was a DJ at Mafenyatlala mall and I met Adam and Tlhomelang and we formed a music group.

Q. How did you end up in radio?

A. I got into radio in 1997.

My friend Master D was back from the UK after finishing his music studies.

I used to listen to the tape of Capital FM radio station he brought for me.

I used to imitate RB2 presenters and listened to my uncle Ezekiel Mokgatle on FM 1098 (now Motsweding FM) and they inspired me to want to be in radio.

In 1997 I did a promo with Master D and sent it to RB2 and the following day we were called by DJ Sid for the audition.

When I got there, I was told to go into the studio and start talking without any script to guide me and I nailed it! The next day I was told to report for work and do a three-hour show from 6pm.

I gave the show the name ‘Night Crawlers’ – they still call it that! I have left a legacy there (laughs).

That is how my life on radio started.

I have been a DJ, an engineer, Chief Executive Officer on Gabz FM and other things.

Q. How challenging is being a Programmes Manager?

A. In any managerial role the first challenge you have is managing people.

Can you work with people? One would come to your office crying that he/she has lost their loved ones.

Some have personal problems and you should be able to gauge when listening to a presenter whether he is well or not.

Radio is more than what you hear on air.

There will be feedback from listeners, criticising and wanting you to change things but it is exciting.

Q. How do you balance your job and art talent?

A. At some point I was failing but I think at the moment I am doing well.

I used to be very active in arts, performing every weekend.

In 2002 Phenyo and Malcom Champane formed Exodus Live Poetry and I later joined them.

It was hectic. In 2005 we had a show called Free Talk and Free Verse and it was aired on BTV and my schedule was very busy.

Our efforts were not just about performing, we were unearthing arts talent.

Q. What have been some of the low and highlights of your career?

A. The lowlight was when I was Gabz FM CEO in 2008.

I had never been a CEO before and had no skills.

At the time I had just registered to study my masters in project management and it was hectic.

One would think it’s a highlight when you are in a high post.

It does not come easy; you have high responsibility.

It is nice when you are a CEO of your own company, when you are given a high task it drains you.

When I became a CEO we were a Gaborone radio station and I was given the task of ensuring we go national.

It was a challenge convincing people that although we were called Gabz FM we were not necessarily a Gaborone based radio.

We had to come up with strategies and the company spent a lot of money on the project and putting up transmitters.

On contrary, by achievement it was a highlight.

Q. Is there media freedom in Botswana?

A. No. My book touches on it.

There is a section which says, ‘Rulers in opposition. I have imagined the rulers as opposition but I have not imagined opposition as rulers. Which democracy? If it is experimental it is non-challenge, if it is non-challenged it is detached, if it is detached, it is isolated from the people, if it is isolated we are lonely in the mist of riches, if we are rich……’ If we have never struggled we are still lost and that means Botswana has to find another struggle.

Whether it is for freedom to express oneself or media freedom we are behind with a lot of things.

Q. You failed your Form Five twice. How did you find the strength to continue?

A. I think it mostly depends on how you were raised.

My parents owned businesses but they taught us to be independent and not rely on them.

Growing up we were children of God at home and going to church without fail.

I had a lot of hope about life even when things were so hard.

English is not my mother’s tongue so I could not let it destroy my life and I told myself I will never give up.

Q. Who is your inspiration?

A. My kids inspire me.

I’m divorced from their mother and two of them are staying with her in the UK.

When I imagine my future and the end of my career I think of them being proud of my achievements.

Q. How do you kill time in your busy schedule?

A. I like watching action movies. I also like movies that can make me cry.

I am a skydiver. This is one of the safest sports in the world because it is done by qualifications and you are given a certificate.

I also like doing long distance driving and boat cruising.

Q. What advice can you give to aspiring writers?

A. Be patient and focus on your dream.

Passion will help you to survive any challenges.

Learn to have a listening ear and take other people’s advice.

There will be obstacles, people who want to pull you down, either not encouraging you or not giving you support but you should know what you want to become.

I wanted to be a pilot and when I failed Form Five I told myself I will do short courses to perfect my English and focus on my talent and write books.

Being a good writer does not come easy, you need to read a lot and know what is happening around the world.

Another bit of advice would be to commercialise their arts and earn a living.

Q. Thank God it’s Friday. What are your plans for the weekend?

A. This Friday and Saturday I will be signing autographs at River Walk mall and will be selling the book.