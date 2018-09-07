The Sheriff is back in town

The Sheriff is back and he’s firing on all cylinders.

The talented young artist has just released ‘Gone’, a blazing single dedicated to his late father, George Simata Mbwemanga, who passed away earlier this year.

Bursting with raw emotion, the slow paced hip-hop track will make up part of The Sheriff’s upcoming album ‘Kasane’, expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Recorded at Wina Name Entertainment in Kasane and produced by Dandy Dour, ‘Gone’ features Twingih Twangah and Les Quadra.