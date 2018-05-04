The rise of Dj Armstrong

After coming fourth in last year’s President’s Arts Competitions, 22 year old Armstrong Bulayani has never looked back.

DJ Armstrong, a pioneer gear is slowly becoming a Deep House DJ of note.

“I produce some of the beats I use on my set,” he told Grooving in The Ghetto, perhaps to stress just how good he is. The former Mimosa Bar resident DJ has shared the stage with some of the best in the industry including DJ Sly, Traxx, Cue, Bunz and many others.

“One of my biggest achievements is performing all Toropo Ya Much gigs. I also did All White, Kanyi ko Zhipa and Maun International,” he said.