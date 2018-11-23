The return of koloi ya selatlha

The once famous, Lindo Pro Mandlazi of the ‘Koloi ya Selahla’ hit will make her first appearance in Botswana after breaking in the music scene in 2009.

Although she was once announced dead, it will be a big test for the South African artist to prove that indeed she still commands a following.

On her next weekend tour with her sister, Lucia aka Shushubae, they will use the opportunity to give fans an insight into their new album, Koloi ya Selahla Vol 2, which was recorded at 5Dots Studios.

Next week Friday they will be performing at Metsimotlhabe hall together with their mother, Zwelihle Mandlazi, Lekwete Captain, Jay M and Mzilli.

Tickets for the show are selling at P40 and the show kicks off at 1800hrs.

The followig day they will be at Letlhodi Club at Sese near Jwaneng.