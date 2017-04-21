The reds resurrection

Sparks to fly as Tafic and Dynamos battle for promotion Matjiminyenga fans asked to bring their champagne.

With just one game left to play this season, Tafic are agonisingly close to a return to the Premier League after a three-year absence.

The Reds hold a two-point advantage over Motlakase Power Dynamos at the top of the First Division North as the season enters its thrilling final climax on Saturday.

The Francistown giants’ destiny is firmly in their own hands, the scenario relatively simple – win away against Sua Flamingos and a place in the country’s elite division is theirs again.

However, anything less than three points and Matjiminyenga would be in real danger of missing out on automatic promotion.

If Tafic draw, then Dynamos would leapfrog them to the First Division title if they win their game against relegation-threatened Great North Tigers by a three-goal margin.

If Tafic lose, then three points would be enough for Chouka Chouka to be crowned champions, consigning the Reds to second-place and the dreaded play-offs.

For Tafic fans, the mood has been an electrifying one since the team got back to training on Easter Monday.

Matjiminyenga Technical Manager, Carlos Motaung told Voice Sports that his players are raring to go.

“They were willing to play their final match during the Easter holidays, that is why every member of our team was back at training on Monday. It is this enthusiasm that convinces me that our players know they can’t slip up like we did in Palapye a fortnight ago. It shows on their faces. I urge all Tafic supporters to bring their champagne bottles,” he said.

Motaung’s sentiments were shared by the club’s Public Relations Officer, Warrant Kolola who has been at the forefront of mobilising supporters for the Sua trip.

“This is going to be our last game in the first division,” he predicted confidently.

“We want to make it memorable for everyone,” continued Kolola, adding that they have hired three 27-seater mini buses and are still negotiating to get a bigger 80-seater bus.

“We want all our supporters in Sua Pan. Some will be travelling in their private cars from as far as Gaborone and Kasane,” he said.

He further said they intend to leave early for the mining town as there are other activities lined up as a precursor to the epic clash.

“There is a netball tournament in the morning between teams from Nata, Dukwi, Sua Pan and Tafic,” he revealed.

Both Motaung and Kolola said they are aware that their opponents have a pending case before the Disciplinary Committee, which could have a bearing on who will finally attain automatic promotion.

Flamingos launched a complaint after their match against Morupule Wanderers was called off 20 minutes early following threatening behaviour from supporters.

Although the officials on the day attempted to restart the match, Flamingoes refused return to the field of play.

Should the DC rule in favour of Flamingoes, a replay will probably be called, which would bring the Sua outfit, who are currently six points behind Tafic, back into contention for the promotion places.

FDN Secretary General, Rapula Gaothobogwe could not shed much light on the protest. He said they have not received any correspondence from DC hence their decision to go ahead with the final round of fixtures.

However Flamingoes coach Enos Mmesi did not want to dwell much on potential scenarios and ‘what ifs’.

“The reality now is that my team is mathematically out of the race. All we can do on Saturday is play our final match and give our supporters a performance they can be proud of,” said Mmesi.

He said the issue of protests is an administrative one being dealt with at the highest office. “We are under no pressure, Tafic has everything to play for and we are looking forward to hosting them,” he said.

Mmesi further told Voice Sport that Sua Flamingoes will be happy for anyone who gets promoted to the elite league, while his Birds will try again next season.

“If Tafic wins here, then we’ll congratulate them. But rest assured that they’ll be a change of personnel and tactics on Saturday, we are not handing anyone this league on a silver platter,” he said.

Tafic are sizing up a Flamingoes side eyeing an outside chance of at least making the play-offs; Dynamos have a tricky assignment of disposing off a GNT side desperate to maintain their First-Division status.

21 games down and just 1 to go, it’s still not clear who’ll be popping the champagne on Saturday!