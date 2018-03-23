The Queen finally bows out

Zen calls it quits

Zenzele Hirschfeld has just announced that she has quit artist management.

Affectionately known as Zen, Hirschfeld exits the industry on April 1 when she ceases to manage artists.

Zen made this announcement this week. The ‘bold and beautiful’ Zen traces her artist management journey back to the year 2000 when she was fresh from school.

At the time she met with the then energetic Vee mampeezy and together they introduced the “pompa tswiditswidi” hit maker to the world.

Zen has not stopped since; making a name for herself in industry, which was and is still male dominated.

Through every scandal Zen has managed to pull through until she was finally recognized for her work and was voted in as the Botswana Entertainment promoters Association (BEPA), president, a post, which she was re-elected into last week.

Speaking to Voice entertainment about her decision to graciously exit, the no nonsense, yet humble queen of the industry said, “ Yes I can confirm that as from April 1, I will no longer be managing artists. I will not be completely off though; no you have not gotten rid of me just yet.”

She continued, “I have decided to focus my energies on other projects I am involved with. I just felt like I have a lot on my plate and being the perfectionist I am I didn’t want to spread myself too thin.”

At the start of her career, Zen managed Vee, Eskimos but recently she was in charge of the boy band MMP family, and Yarona Fm award Winner Veezo View, Ban T just to name but a few.