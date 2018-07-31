The political daredevil

It has been four times unlucky at the ballot box for prominent Human Rights lawyer and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) stalwart Morgan Moseki.

However, despite his previous defeats, Moseki is confident of making it fifth time lucky at the 2019 General Elections.

The lawman cum politician will be standing as the Umbrella for Democratic Change’s (UDC) parliamentary candidate for Francistown East – a constituency he narrowly missed out on in the last elections, falling to the Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) Buti Billy by 3, 818 votes to 3, 573.

In this interview he fields questions from The Voice’s, Christinah Motlhabane.

Q. You have contested elections four times and been unsuccessful each time. What will be different in 2019?

I have revised my campaign strategies into a winning formula, which is not for public consumption.

In any event, BDP representatives have made my job easier by failing to live up to their promises.

Under them, Francistown has fallen on its knees. I shall advocate for the reopening of BMC, as the explanation for its closure, just like with the BCL and Tati Nickel Mine, is lousy!

Q. What type of politician are you?

I’m a daredevil. Though humble, I’m fearless; I don’t give in easily – once I choose a course I must fight to the end!

My goal is to remove the BDP from power through democratic means.

I am a real social democrat with a heart for representing the downtrodden.

When I serve a person in need I feel accomplished.

I joined politics to contribute to a better society.

Q. If you win the elections what developments are you going to bring to Francistown?

We need more industries in Francistown. We see massive mushrooming of industries in Gaborone up to Palapye.

Go around Francistown there is no single crane you see. Jobs have literary been killed by the BDP led government.

Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital is almost a clinic.

I pity the many doctors and nurses who work under such stressful conditions – the poor face serious risks of losing their lives as a result.

My duty is to press alarm bells to turn things around.

Q. And how exactly do you intend to revive the city’s fortunes?

We must first appreciate our shortcomings as a country.

We can only do so much on our own. Every country, developed and developing, needs investors to uplift its economy.

Therefore the creation of a conducive environment for foreign investment must be a priority.

Under the BDP led government, foreign investment has dwindled because of too much bureaucracy.

Potential investors are declared PIs (Prohibited Immigrants).

At some point Dangote, a Nigerian billionaire who has massive investments all over the world, was denied entry into Botswana on flimsy reasons denying Batswana opportunities for employment.

South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, China etc reached the stage they are today through Western investments which they took seriously.

They are now the envy of the world!

Q. What about the land issue in Francistown?

The 2014-2019 BCP provided a solution to land issues in Botswana.

However, it would be folly to speak of Francistown East as a constituency in isolation instead of Francistown as a whole.

Despite the slow pace in awarding land to our many deserving families and the youth in general, there is an abundance of unserviced land in Gerald Estates which is almost twice the size of Francistown! Under our current manifesto we promise to provide serviced land to the people within 12 months of taking over the running of government.

Q. The current government has been complaining of a lack of funds, where will you get the money?

Once you have a plan you must find the money to achieve your goals.

When a ruling party fails to achieve its promises it talks of lack of funds.

There are too many abandoned projects around. You can see that money is there but is given to wrong people, especially to selected ruling party cronies.

State oversight institutions, which were meant to police the use of state resources, have been reduced to toothless bulldogs.

It is my aim to tackle and stem out these maladies.

Q. How is your campaign going?

Very well with a warm reception from the people. We have started off with flyers encouraging voters to register in the upcoming National Registration beginning 3rd September to 11th November.

However, our worry is that the IEC registration process is prone to abuse by unscrupulous politicians.

Firstly, registration officers are temporary staff who have very little knowledge on election matters.

Worse still, election materials remain in their custody without scrutiny.

We have heard instances in the past where some registration officers registered voters outside permitted hours whose identity cards (Omang) were brought by some politicians. This must stop!

Q. Should you lose, will you stand again in 2024?

I’ll cross that bridge when I get there. However, I believe the environment is conducive to our taking the constituency from the BDP.

Q. As a human rights lawyer, what’s your take on the Namibian refugees matter?

My contribution at a recent press conference where I was invited by Minister Kgathi was that Botswana Government must not use threats and brute force to compel them to leave.

We are a democracy but our record on refugees is appalling.

The government has to appreciate that there are problems around the world and that they are not unique to our region.

Refugees are entitled to seek asylum anywhere in the world.

Q. Where do you see Botswana in the next 10 years?

Under the BDP led government I see a country going down fast.

Thieving reached its climax under former President Ian Khama.

Once tested it is not easy to stem out – just look at Zimbabwe, South Africa etc.

Q. Are you confident UDC will resolve its issues before 2019?

I’m confident that the opposition will unseat BDP in 2019.

What is left is for opposition parties to sit together and resolve our differences.