The people’s doctor

Chevening Scholarship awardee aspires to change healthcare provision

Having completed her Bachelor of Medicine from the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Trinidad and Tobago in 2015, 30-year-old Dr. Veronica Moshokgo’s continued devotion to universal healthcare has seen her awarded with a Chevening Scholarship.

Moshokgo will pursue a one-year Master’s Degree in Public Health at Imperial College London, one of the top ranked universities in the world for Clinical, Pre-clinical and Health.

It is a fitting reward for the dedicated young woman’s commitment to improving the lives of the less fortunate.

After completing her undergraduate degree, she worked closely with communities to better understand healthcare inequalities.

“Nurses are in most contact with patients and therefore need constant education on health issues because medicine is an ever-evolving practice,” explained Moshokgo in a brief interview with The Voice.

Doctor Moshokgo, who is currently in Durban, South Africa attending the African Forum for Research and Education in Health (AFREhealth) where she is presenting on ‘Tackling the burden of Hypertension in low and middle-income countries’, stressed there is a dire need to support nurses, especially those working in rural places.

Through her scholarship, Moshokgo, who reveals that she has put marriage and children on hold in pursuit of her career, intends to gain new knowledge on the best global practices to develop strategies to address health care priorities.

Moshokgo, a 2017 Mandela Washington Fellowship Program participant, also hopes to evolve as a public health expert and gain capacity building skills to advocate for the redevelopment and decentralisation of health care in Africa.

Apart from a Masters Degree, Chevening offers her an opportunity to become a Chevening Alumni, a prestigious network of like-minded leaders scattered around the world who are passionate about serving their communities.

Her experience in both public and private health systems has seen her work closely with communities and her strong sense of commitment to equality and social justice influenced her to pursue a Post-Graduate Diploma in HIV/AIDS Management from the University of Stellenbosch to assist people living with HIV.

For Moshokgo, life after the 12-month program in London means coming back home, and hopefully finding a job with international organisations such as the United Nations (UN) or the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“I would love to work here at home with the local communities,” declared Moshokgo, who is currently involved in research projects on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

She is confident the projects will greatly improve clinical care, patient outcomes and health care provider medical education.

The impressive Moshokgo is also the co-founder and Vice-Chairperson of Bound by Love, a Charity that provides mentorship and academic essentials to underprivileged students.

“Bound by Love has also adopted Bokamoso JSS in Gaborone and we assist the completing cohorts with revision and tutoring, especially in mathematics and science subjects,” she revealed proudly.

The self-proclaimed education aficionado urged young leaders who are influencing change in their communities to apply for the Chevening Scholarship and the chance to participate in the opportunity of a lifetime.