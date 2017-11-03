The party that never was

Francistown’s 120 year celebration was supposed to be one of the biggest events in the city, at least that’s what the Mayor and Office of the President thought.

A fly in the wall told Yours Truly that President Khama’s famous Bot50 vehicle had to be sneaked back to Gaborone after they realised it wont be needed.

“The president expected a packed stadium and he was supposed to be driven around the stadium waving to the screaming Francistown residents. It was embarrassing since a handful of people turned up,” Shaya was told.

Well organisers should be advised to invest more on creating hype for events of this nature.