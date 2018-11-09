The necessary evil that is Ozi F Teddy

Whether you love or hate him or you somehow don’t even know him (where have you been?) controversial rapper Ozi F Teddy is arguably a necessary evil that the local industry needs.

Born Ted Phaphane, the artist has only been in the music industry for seven years.

In that time, the young singer has managed to cook up beef with most of the major players in the industry.

From Zeus, Vee Mampeezy, Sasa Klaas, ATI to Dramaboi, Ozi F Teddy has become something of a cannibal in the cut-throat music industry.

The 27-year-old, best known for his explosive diss tracks, is not one to shy away from beef.

In hip hop beef can turn real nasty, real quick. It can turn into a multi platform, where like Ozi F Teddy a member of the crowd threw a bottle at him as he performed on stage, it can turn to family and in extreme circumstances it can lead to death.

This has somehow been the gist of the young rapper’s colourful career to date.

Because Ozi F Teddy is often in the limelight for all the wrong reasons, even when he came out recently about his domestic abuse issues – the Thamaga born rapper accused his baby mama of physically abusing him – people did not take him serious, despite the gravity of his allegations.

In true Teddy style, he took to the studio to rap about it, recording the following lines on one of his diss tracks: “Talking about my baby mama, yes it’s true that little hoe put her hands on me.”

Lord Summer as he affectionately calls himself, the rapper has gone on to get responses to some of his diss tracks but no one has ever really hit hard.

Ozi F Teddy always seems to come out on top, leaving many music commentators to label him the best rapper in 2018.

With his hard-hitting lyrics and clever, catchy rhymes, Teddy’s band of admirers is growing steadily. Indeed, he recently won praise from legendary music producer Eric Ramco.

Ozi F Teddy may have brushed industry cats the wrong way, but he has surely cemented his future.

The jury is still out on who, if anyone, will take him off of his throne.

One thing’s for certain however, he has certainly spiced up the local music industry, and that can only be a good thing!