The medicine man

This week, Voice Money caught up with Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) CEO Dr Stephen Ghanie to get a better understanding of the authority that was formed in 2013 but is not yet fully operational.

Q. When was BOMRA established?

A. Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority was formed in 2013 through an Act of Parliament called the Medicines and Related Substances Act, but operationally we started in January this year.

It started as single person, as I was appointed in December last year as the CEO – so I was actually the first employee!

Between January and now we have been busy with the process of recruitment and basically setting up the Authority.

We have moved into a new office in Kgale Mews and at the moment we are getting closer to finalising the recruitment process.

We believe that by January 2019 the Authority will be fully operational.

Q. Kindly explain BOMRA’s mandate.

A. The mandate of BOMRA is to regulate the supply chain of medicines, including medical devices and cosmetics.

By medicines, we include both veterinary and human medicines.

It is quite a broad area compared to what it was before because this function exited under the Ministry of Health under the Drugs Regulating Unit and the mandate was narrow as it focused only on human medicines.

Q. At the moment, is BOMRA capacitated to carry out its mandate?

A. Because we are existing as an Authority, we are getting our budget from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

But as the years go by we will be expected to start recovering some of the service fees from the industry.

Yes we are getting from government but we hope that in the next five years we will be able to provide some funding through the fees we will be charging our clients.

Q. What are you doing to sell your organisation to stakeholders and the rest of the public?

A. Right now we are working on the organisation’s strategy and once done with that we are going to launch this organisation.

After the launch we are going to go out to the country, in all the major centres and smaller villages, to educate the public and make them aware of who we are and what we do, as well as how we can work together.

We will also be in both print and electronic media so that people get to know what BOMRA is.

Q. What are challenges facing the industry that you are looking to address?

A. We need to first get our stakeholders understand what the Authority is doing.

That includes the public at large, patients – basically anybody who takes a drug.

I am sure that every one of us does take a drug at one point in our lives. On average anyone is taking between one and five medicines in a year.

As we get older we take even more medicines at any given time. So we need to reach out to our patients and the public.

In as much as medicals are meant to help us get better, there are also those that have taken advantage and use medicines for purposes they are not meant to.

For example, some painkillers that are meant to relieve pain have an addictive ingredient, now some people are using it for addictive purposes.

Where some of them are illegal, we will work with agencies like the police, customs, BURS, to see how we can cut the entry of the supply chain of those medicines.

And again a lot of other drugs are sold on the street; we don’t know what active substances are in those drugs!

Others are sold over the internet on social media, imported from as far away as China.

Q. So how will those caught in this illegal business be dealt with?

A. Well, the Act that we are implementing has got some tough penalties for people that operate outside the legal framework.

These people will be taken to task. Of course we will need to educate the public so it becomes aware of these medicines or drugs that are put out there illegally.

They can then report to the Authority and we will investigate.

Also we engage with other bodies that can do proper investigations so that we can take those people to court.

It may not be easy because some of the social media promotions actually originate outside of Botswana – this ise going be a bit more challenging!

It will require us to work with law enforcement agencies outside the country to see if we can follow up on where these are originating from.

Q. Before becoming the first BOMRA CEO, what did you do?

A. I am a veterinary doctor by profession. I also worked at the Ministry of Agriculture for quite some time dealing with regulatory matters.

As you know, Botswana is a major exporter of beef to the European market and I was doing regulatory work.

I also had an opportunity at the time to pioneer the enactment of the revival of Revised Livestock Meat Industry’s Act.

After that I joined Botswana Meat Commission running their export abattoirs.

So I gained a lot experience in operations. I have also worked at Parmalat Botswana as Managing Director at some point.

Q. Tell us about yourself.

A. Well, I come from Ranaka by origin; it is small village and is a very, very nice place.

I am not married but I have got four children – two boys and two girls – who are all grown up, except the youngest who is 10 years and still at primary school.

During the weekends I spend most of the time at the farm – as you know, I am a vet and really like animals.

I love the outdoors and if I get a chance I will go to places such as Chobe Game Reserve and Tsodilo Hills.

I have been to these places because I just love to be outside.

I also like football and used to be a footballer when I was at secondary school.