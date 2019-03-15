The Manhattans are here

The organiser of the MoTown and Afro Night concert, Tshepiso Molosiwa of Tshepi Live has promised a great live show today (Friday) at Ba Isago Convention Centre where American R&B group, The Manhattans will be the main acts.

Addressing the media at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport on Tuesday after the arrival of The Manhattans, Tshepi said that all the groups that are going to take part will be performing live.

“We want to do a memorable show that is worthy of talking about for ages. We are a brand that takes its customers seriously and we want to prove it to Batswana and also help in shaping our music shows to the international market,” he said.

Tshepi mentioned that after their maiden show, which was headlined by the Temptations, last year, they have decided to host their shows annually as it is evident that a certain group of people have been neglected when it comes to entertainment.

“We have to cater for our urban elders who used to listen to these groups.” Part of the groups that were going to take part in the show includes, The Temptations from America, Joe Nina and Cheek to Cheek from South Africa. Cheek to Cheek were once a house hold name in the 80s as they dished hits such as, Let me live my life, So good so nice, Do you still remember me and Can’t buy love.

They will be joined on stage by local groups such as, Refilwe Boleseng and Tshepi Live himself.

The Manhattans were a powerhouse in the mid 70s after releasing R&B hit songs such as, ‘ Kiss and Say Goodbye, Shinning Star, It feels so good to be loved, I kinda Miss you and Wish that you were mine.

Tickets for the show are selling for P350 Standard, P1000 for VIP and P2500 for VVIP.