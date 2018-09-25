The life of an anointed orphan

A youngster’s story of survival after witnessing his mother’s murder

At the age of 11, Kaone Theo Aaron watched in helpless horror as his step-father stabbed his mother to death.

Gripped with fear together with his nine-year-old brother, the Aaron siblings begged for their lives to be spared, convinced their mum’s killer was about to turn his bloody knife on them

Showing a mercy he had not afforded his wife, Aaron’s step-dad left the two boys unharmed and hanged himself instead.

12 years on from that terrible day, Aaron is about to graduate from Baisago University with a Degree in B-Com and Real Estate.

The driven 23-year-old has also recently published his first book, ‘Life of an Anointed Orphan’, an inspirational tell-all read about living with an abusive father and witnessing his mother’s cold-blooded murder.

In an exclusive interview with The Voice this week, looking composed and confident, Aaron says he has put what happened behind him.

He is now looking forward to embracing life by sharing his experiences in the hope that it will help those stuck in a similar situation.

Casting his mind back to a darker time, Aaron explains his mother’s death was the grisly climax of a circle of violence.

“I remember how my step-father would drag my mother by her hair and hit her with anything he could lay his hands on. As young as I was, I usually tried to intervene only to earn myself a few broken bones,” he says quietly, displaying little emotion.

Aaron reveals the abuse continued as his struggling mother was made a punching bag, with him and his brother powerless to help.

Sadly, the ending was all too inevitable.

“There was nothing we could do until he finally stabbed her to death. I was only 11 years old and I remember shaking my mother’s lifeless body begging her to wake up, tears streaming down my cheeks.”

There are no tears now – indeed Aaron remains remarkably calm as he narrates his mother’s brutal death.

After the burial, the two young orphaned siblings went to live with their grandmother and were registered as orphans under the government’s orphan programme.

“I was 12 at the time and though we received food rations and school uniform I was not comfortable with being called an orphan, there was stigma attached to that label,” continues the articulate young man, who speaks slowly and chooses his words carefully.

Having suffered so much already, there was more heartache to follow for Aaron and his brother.

Three years after moving in with their grandmother, the old woman fell sick and died shortly after.

“Her last words to me as she died were: ‘le tsile go sala le sotega le monnao’ (you and your brother are going to suffer)” recalls Aaron, pausing briefly as he remembers his granny’s ominous deathbed warning, and then adding, “It was like a curse from her because our lives took a turn for the worst after her passing!”

The two siblings were put under the guardianship of their aunt, who according to Aaron was even worse than their sadistic step-dad.

Now aged 15, Aaron said his aunt had very little time for him and his brother as her priority was her own children.

“We were only fed crumbs from the food rations we got from government, while her kids ate from the dinner table. We lived like slaves and I cried in prayer every day,” he continues, his calm demeanour seemingly unshakable.

The teenager then feel into a deep depression, as he found himself with no school uniform even though there was a provision for him to have such.

“For my final exam in Form 3 I had to borrow a uniform from a neighbour, thanks to the double shift programme. As expected I failed, obtaining 32 points. My aunt couldn’t care less, all she was after was our money she received from government every month,” explains Aaron, his voice rising slightly, a flash of anger evident in his dark eyes for the first time since he began his narrative.

“I prayed every night and day. I never lost hope, even though I had no shoes or fancy clothes!”

Once again the government came to his aid and through an education programme for the disabled and vulnerable he was given a scholarship to study at Baisago University.

It was to prove a lifeline that the hard-up teen would cling to, helping him rise from the depths of despair.

Bringing his story of survival back to the present, Aaron proudly reveals, “I’ll be graduating on 12th October and already I have been invited to schools such as Montsamaisa and Ledumang to share my life story.”

Although currently unemployed, Aaron says he’s confident God will provide soon.

‘I’m an anointed orphan, I’ve been through so much but there’s so much to live for. I’ve long forgiven those who wronged me. I’m at peace with myself and now my only focus now is promoting my book,” ends Aaron, whose future appears as bright as his past was dark.