The humble history-maker

Lesole first Motswana to receive Crown Gospel nomination

Highly celebrated gospel singer Tshepo Lesole has been nominated in the ‘Best of Africa’ song category at the annual Crown Gospel Awards set for Durban in South Africa on November 25.

The 37-year-old is the first Motswana to receive a nomination in the event’s 11-year history and is understandably delighted.

Lesole was nominated for his catchy hit ‘Use Me’ and will battle it out against renowned gospel music heavyweights in Takesure Zamar Ncube of Zimbabwe, Godwin Omighale and Ayo Solanke, both from Nigeria.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment recently, the Kanye-born crooner said he was greatly honored and humbled by the recognition.

“Before talking about winning the award, nomination on its own is a great honor for me,” said an emotional Lesole, adding it is a moment he will cherish forever, regardless of whether he wins or not.

Asked about his chances of scooping the award, Lesole admitted he is up against great musicians in the gospel music circles but said that winning the award would be the greatest honour in his life and career – quite a statement for a man renowned for his understated nature!

“As much as I am optimistic, I am constantly reminding myself that the battle is not going to be a walk in the park. If it happens that I do win the award, it will not be for me but for God who gave me the talent,” said the velvet voiced Lesole, who is confident the development will serve as an inspiration to him and other local gospel musicians to go global.

“The world is ready to consume music from Botswana. The ball is in our court to start producing songs which are appealing to the global community. We need to expose ourselves to the world by uploading our music online,” stressed the ‘Nkabo ke le kae’ hitmaker.

According to Lesole, going forward he intends to focus on collaborations with other musicians from Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda before ‘going beyond Africa’.

The popular singer ended the interview by expressing his gratitude to all his fans for their unwavering support.

“They (fans) are the ones who listen to the music, so the award nomination is theirs. I would also like to thank my family and friends who have been pushing me to become the artiste I am today,” concluded the humble history-maker gratefully.