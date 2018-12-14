The Hilton has landed

Official opening set for early next year

With over 800 hotels in 41 different countries, the Hilton Garden Inn has started a historic new chapter in Botswana.

Situated in the heart of Gaborone, at the Central Business District (CBD), the luxury hotel kick-started its Botswana journey with a media tour this past weekend.

Members of the media experienced the luxurious spacious setting and technologically advanced services the Hotel is set to offer its clients.

Addressing the media, Hilton Garden Inn General Manager Evan Harrington said, “The intention is to provide business and leisure guests upscale, affordable accommodation and unexpected amenities for an experience that is simply on another level!”

Harrington further confirmed that the internationally recognised chain, which turns 100 next year, will offer locally sourced food and locally brewed beverages.

The Hilton Garden Inn – largely owned by the country’s biggest pension fund, The Botswana Public Officers Pensions Fund (BPOF) and other minority shareholders – will have six floors with 147 rooms ranging from Standard, King, Twin Rooms and Suites.

“One thing I want to note is that Gaborone will host, for the first time ever in Africa, a digital key. The Hilton’s mobile enables room key technology and will allow guests to simply and securely lock their rooms using their smartphones,” revealed Harrington.

The grand opening is scheduled for the first quarter of next year with exciting promotions in store for guests.