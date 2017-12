Looking back at the year 2017, one will notice a remarkable transformation in Charma Gal.

Although the Mosakaso queen has always been light in complexion, the singer’s stunning new look has drawn comparisons with Khanyi Mbau and even Beyonce!

Indeed Shaya believes the reincarnated Charma could easily compete against such global superstars for a place on the cover of the world’s biggest magazines.

Shaya wishes you the best of luck for 2018 and hopes you keep that healthy glow.