The girl’s not for touching

Local beauty and radio personality turned brand ambassador, Loretta Mekgwe gave a well-known South African personality more than he bargained for at an upmarket nightclub over the weekend.

The unsavoury incident left the South African singer with a bruised ego and a couple of hot claps to his face.

Sources at the nightclub told Shaya the trouble apparently started when the Mzansi man grabbed Mekgwe by her backside.

The feisty artist retaliated with a few sizzling slaps to the chops in disgust.

Eish, Shaya would not like to be on the receiving end of that – Mekgwe is one strong lady! Anyway, Mekgwe did well by defending herself.

You go girl!