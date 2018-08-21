The future of jobs

Seminar to address unemployment

The 4th annual Business Breakfast seminar billed for August 30th promises to be eye opening.

Following the theme ‘Jobs For the Future – Innovation for Economic Growth and Job Creation.’

the seminar brings together stakeholders from Government, Parastatals and Private business to tackle issues around the scourge of unemployment faced by many in Botswana.

“The problem is not unique to us as many other nations are grappling with the problem. What more with the advance of technology where many roles are being automated,” Shares organizer; Roseline Panzirah Matshome.

Panzirah further explains that the seminar deviates from the common set up where speakers address an audience and there’s little engagement from the floor.

“We urge and indeed push for dialogue to ensure all concerned parties weigh in on the issues raised. Long gone are the days when we looked to government for all the solutions hence the invitation to industry leaders both locally and internationally to lead the sessions.

Attendants will engage with the guests such as the guest speaker the renowned banker; Dr Mabouba Diagne.

Diagne is a seasoned international corporate banking senior executive with a career that spans over 25 years working in markets including Germany, London, South Africa, Kenya and Mauritius.

In the last 10 years of his professional journey, Diagne has been credited with spearheading notable transactions over 10bn USD for African Governemnts and Private Companies.

He spent five and a half years with Barclays Bank, running six out of 12 countries of Barclays Bank in Africa.

The event will be officiated by the minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration Honorable Nonofo Molefi.

The 4th annual business breakfast seminar will be hosted at Travel Lodge on Thursday August 30 starting at 9am.