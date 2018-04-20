The Final Countdown: Mochudi East Bye-Elections

Thousands expected to vote

This Saturday, three months after the brutal death of Mochudi East Member of Parliament, Isaac Davids, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will hold a bye-election for the vacant constituency.

Davids was a member of the Botswana National Front (BNF) when he won the area through the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) ticket but later defected to the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

With thousands expected to vote, The Voice’s DANIEL CHIDA brings you the lowdown on the three candidates who will be battling it out at the polling stations tomorrow.

UDC: Moagi Bright Molebatsi

Born and raised in Mochudi, Molebatsi belongs to the Mangana regiment together with Bakgatla Kgosikgolo, Kgosi Kgafela.

A former teacher with several years experience in the classroom, Molebatsi is currently eking out a living as a successful businessman based in the Kgatleng District.

He is alleged to have fought tooth and nail for the protection and restoration of the Bakgatla chieftainship and culture together with the royal house.

His road map is to provide clean and affordable drinking water, youth employment, quality education, health for all, promotion of Agriculture and land management.

BDP: Reverend Mpho Moruakgomo

The African Methodist Episcopal Church Reverend is the Chairman of Botswana Association of Local Authorities (BALA) having been re-elected last year.

He is also serving as a specially elected Councillor at Kgatleng District Council, where he was once a chairman for three years.

If victorious he has promised to fight for: better education, life skills for young people, requisite social and community mobilisation for enhanced resilience and address the spread of HIV and AIDS.

Independent Candidate: Jafta Radibe

Radibe is a well know union leader who served as President of Botswana Federation of Trade Unions and Botswana Teachers Union.

If elected he promises to focus and improve the state of the arts and sports in the area.

He has already gone on record saying he has more than 10, 000 voters behind him.