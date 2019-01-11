The Electronic troubleshooter

A gift that unearthed a hidden talent Me and My Business

It all started when his sister who lived abroad sent him an iPhone configured to only work with a UK network.

Today Alan Mojaboswa, 35, runs his own multi-purpose venture, Esens Studio, based in Kollenberg Building at Gaborone Main Mall with his business partner, Pedi Muvinga.

The duo offer technology repairs, graphic design services, fashion and model marketing, photography, insurance, investment and risk assessment.

Apart from fixing and configuring phones, Mojaboswa is also a gifted DJ and has worked with acclaimed local artists such as Zeus.

It was while he was trying to make his iPhone compatible with all networks that he discovered he had a gift to manipulate software. He also discovered he could fix phones after taking the smart phone apart and putting it back together.

After a bit of marketing on social media and distributing fliers, he was fixing and troubleshooting phones.

However, although his passion for repair had been ignited, Mojaboswa’s desire to further his studies meant his newfound talent was temporarily put on hold.

Talking to Voice Money, Mojaboswa revealed he wanted to study IT in South Africa but was rejected because of late registration so he settled for Marketing at Limkokwing University. He further enrolled for a Diploma in graphic Design at College Campus.

The multi-talented Mojaboswa has worked for Fincraft Investment, Metropolitan and Ultimate Care, where he is currently employed as an insurance salesman.

“I only go there for meetings and then come to my studio,” he explains proudly,

Though his studio is located in a somewhat obscure location, hidden at the back corner of Kollenberg’s first floor, Mojaboswa says he still gets customers.

“We market to clients via Facebook and our website. Though we are hidden, we are electronic specialists of note and other technicians come to us for help,” he states.

Because of the studio’s location, Mojaboswa ruefully admits they have trouble attracting as many customers as they would like.

Not one to let a challenge defeat him, he says this year he is working on increasing his marketing outreach through a strategy that will help the company penetrate the market faster.

The lack of clientele worries him and has forced him to temporarily halt his expansion plans.

However, in the next five years, he plans to have opened a one-stop studio, offering graphic design, corporate garments and video as well as music production.

To anyone looking to go into business, especially in his industry, Mojaboswa says, “When you go in you have to decide if you want to go short term or long term because it takes time. If you are patient, believe in the project and you put enough effort daily for five years, it will grow!”