Whilst Valentine’s Day is celebrated worldwide as a day of love, Doctor Tawanda marked the 14th of February by releasing his latest album, ‘Moshonga we Nyaya’ – loosely translated as ‘the solution to a problem is when you talk about it’.

The LP is the enigmatic Zimbabwean crooner’s 12 album and was produced in both in his native homeland and Botswana.

When asked to describe the genre of his work, the Gaborone-based artist replied mysteriously, “It is called Doc Tawanda’s music.

“My music doesn’t have a genre that is why I call it my Doc Tawanda’s music only!” stated the Doc, adding that it took two years to complete the 12-track album.

“I had to fly to Namibia a few times as I was featuring a local artist on one of the album’s tracks, ‘Zumba’,” he explained of the delay, noting he was also struck down with flu and preoccupied with other projects.

Songs to look out for on the album, include Jeremiah, Rachu Kachu, Mama Dele, and Ndosara Nani.

Tawanda closed by stating that he loves those who pirate his music as they assist him in marketing his work.