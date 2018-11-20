The deadly cost of health

Mouths of MPs

This Tuesday, Members of Parliament debated health issues as Minister of Health and Wellness, Alfred Madigele updated the house on costly referrals of patients to South Africa. FRANCINAH BAAITSE-MMANA captured the debate.

MADIGELE: I wish to update this August House on where we are with patients’ referrals to the Republic of South Africa, and what my ministry plans to do with respect to the referrals and the plans going forward.

TAWANA MOREMI: On a point of order. Mr Speaker, may the Minister update us on the current diarrhoea outbreak. People are having running stomachs and I also have been attacked by diarrhoea

DEPUTY SPEAKER: No, you are out of order honourable Moremi. Just keep quiet and listen to what the Minister has to say!

MADIGELE: Thank you very much Honourable Speaker and honourable Macko Steve Tawana.

I will indeed to update this house on the diarrhoea outbreak on Thursday.

For now, we are talking about referrals to Republic of South Africa.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has been experiencing shortage of specialists in most areas of high care such as cardiac, oncology, urology, urogynecology, to mention just a few.

These services had not been able to be provided in Botswana because previously in most cases our public and private facilities did not have appropriate equipment and personnel to carry out these procedures.

In this regard, a company named Health Share was contracted in 2008 to facilitate the referrals from our main referral centres, namely Princess Marina Hospital and Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital.

This company served as a link to various medical centres and medical specialists based in South Africa.

These centres and specialists would then carry out the procedures and treatment and then the Government would pay.

Health Share’s contract terminated end of May this year and the ministry decided not to renew the contract.

Mr Speaker, the ministry is not able to attract and retain specialists due to lack of competitive packages compared to the private sector and other neighbouring countries.

This has also led to high attrition rates among the few trained Batswana specialists.

Notwithstanding this fact, an assessment has been conducted on reasons for referrals in different areas, the results of which indicated that our facilities, both public and private, have developed capacity to take care of most of the cases being referred outside the country.

What we lacked in most cases is the specialists and support services with skills to perform some specific high care procedures.

Mr Speaker, the current practice is that all patients requiring services that are not available are currently being referred to private health facilities in South Africa.

The ministry has been experiencing some challenges with NETCARE group of hospitals, as such placing patients in those hospitals has been a challenge.

This ended up affecting appointment time for some patients.

Currently, the ministry is exploring other hospitals that will be willing to take patients without compromising the quality and safety of our patients.

This has led to some delays in sending some patients out for care.

What is the way forward Mr Speaker? It is important to realise that it is very, very expensive for Government to continue sending high numbers of patients externally and this also exposes the patients to great risks.

For example, sending one patient for a vascular surgery in South Africa will cost Government P300, 000 per patient.

Currently we have a total of 42 patients awaiting this service, the total cost of which will approach P12 million!

The same surgery can be performed locally at Scottish Livingstone; we have since identified specialists who will be conducting this and they will be charging P14, 000 per patient – for 42 patients this amount gets to be around P600, 000.

In an effort to reduce the cost of referral and increase access to specialist care, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is exploring the possibility of opening Government health facilities to private, local and international specialists to provide service to Botswana.

Government will therefore pay specialist service fees only and the rest of the cost will be absorbed by the usual hospital budget.

Actually, there is indeed an expression of interest circulating Mr Speaker, that invites citizen gynecologists to express their interests in doing this.

Part of this new initiative will require setting up special programmes that address the service delivery components such as logistics, consumables, infrastructure and human resource requirements.

Mr Speaker, there is need to intensify public education to assist patients to understand that specialists will be made available in the country as such travelling to South Africa will become very minimal in the future, but with the same quality of care offered.

ABRAM KESUPILE: Why did you have to wait until there was an outcry before you act. Do you want to intimidate us with the high bills?

MADIGELE: I think it is very important for us to appreciate the state we are in, in terms of medical fees.

This is an issue that has come to Parliament a few times for supplementaries.

It is important to realise that our country is one of the driving forces that fuel the escalating costs of healthcare in South Africa through opening up a blank cheque by sending patients without the necessary controls and monitoring tools, to make sure that what we pay for is well accounted for.