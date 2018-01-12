The currency play

This is a one hour long corporate theatre play that captures some of the world’s most troubling issues surrounding financial literacy, financial management, debt management and economic welfare.

The play demonstrates basic skills that wealthy and successful people use to ensure financial success.

It featuresaward winning actors Thembani Mpapho and Kwenze Poelo Mguni.

Thembeni Mpapho is currently the reigning Botswana Champion having accumulated an impressive 2 National Awards in the 2017 Presidents Day Celebrations awards (Best Actor and Best Director).

Kwenze Poelo Mguni has represented our country in an international festival in Zambia were he scooped the best actor and he was also awarded the best actor in the Northern Arts Awards 2017.

The play was written and directed by Lionel Nkosi.