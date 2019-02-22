The big count

SB prepares to undertake 2021 population census

Statistics Botswana (SB) is preparing to undertake the 2021 Population and Housing Census, the data-collecting agency confirmed this week.

The census is by far the biggest project SB carries out, with Deputy Statistician General, Malebogo Kerekang revealing preparations are already underway as they have to start three years before the census date.

She noted that for the coming census, a GeoMedia Smart Client application will be used for effective management of census mapping operations.

“The software has proper security protocols and access control mechanisms with built-in quality assurance or quality procedures,” highlighted Kerekang, adding that the agency has seen an improvement in response rates for various business surveys and collection of other administrative records.

According to Kerekang, who was giving a speech this week at a Data-User Producer workshop, response rates for Employment Survey increased to 71.1 percent in 2017/18 from 64.9 percent seen in 2016/17.

In addition, Health Statistics response rate is said to have increased from 93.9 percent to 94.2 percent between the same periods.

Data collection and processing of the Botswana Demographic Survey has also been completed within the expected timeline – a feat Kerekang attributed to the use of Computer Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI).

“The plan is to extend CAPI to price collection and other statistical processes to improve efficiency in delivery,” she explained.

As a way of clearing existing backlogs of data, Kerekang says the agency has implemented Scanning Technique, the method which she says has been piloted starting with Health and Tourism statistics.

Kerekang further explained that in improving customer satisfaction, SB is compelled by international data dissemination standards to provide comprehensive, timely, accessible and reliable socio-economic official statistics to its stakeholders.