Shaya has been trying to ignore former football national team coach Peter James Butler’s social media attacks on the man who replaced him, Major David Bright.

Get over it PJ, stop being petty! Channel your energy and time into finding a job rather than attacking Bright using free CBD Wi Fi.

What did you achieve for the years you spent at Lekidi? Let’s be honest, the results weren’t that great!

Before I forget, who questioned your failure and dismissal at Platinum Stars after just two matches?

Time to introspect my man – you’re better than this!