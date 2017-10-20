Thapama’s pool sessions

Thapama Hotel’s Saturday poolside happy hour sessions have become increasingly popular with Francistowners.

With the sizzling heatwave expected to hit the north-east this coming week, resident DJ, Mr Cue says the poolside is the best refuge from the baking heat.

“It’s tranquillity and proximity to the town make this the place to be on a Saturday afternoon,” Cue told Grooving In The Ghetto.

He explained the party continues at Pleasure Island, where ladies get in for free before 9pm, otherwise patrons will have to splash out P30.