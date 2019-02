This Saturday, Thapama Pleasure Island is the place to be for those looking for love.

The vibrant venue will host a Valentines Single’s Party, an annual event now in its third year running.

Gaborone-based Disk Jockey, DJ Baggio will leave his capital base to headline the show, where he’ll be ably supported on the decks by talented trio: DJs Cue, Cheng and Chronic. Dress to impress and remember it’s a singles party – you might just find your valentine! P30 gets you in.