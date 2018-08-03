Thanya Lekhete

Last week it was reported that musician ATI had checked into rehab in South Africa and I can only say it had been a long time coming.

Shaya has heard reports of ATI and his alleged abuse and dependency on the illegal stuff but of course because I did not have the receipts I kept away.

Now when you return home, do the honourable thing and show Nunu Lesetedi your suppliers.

Come back stronger Lekhete le le tona and do what you are good at, producing hits.

Shaya wishes you a speedy recovery Mr Khiring Khorong, the country is with you!