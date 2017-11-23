Thank you and goodbye

Khama kicks off farewell tours

President Ian Khama will soon kick off his countrywide tour to bid Batswana farewell as his two terms in office come to an end.

According to an official savingram from the Office of the President (OP), Khama, is expected to visit 58 selected towns and villages and towns.

The dates for the tour were announced this week with Moshupa being the first stop, ironically – the first stop is the home village of his successor Mokgweetsi Masisi.

The tour will end at his home village in Serowe on March 23 2018.

When he first set foot in office Khama said “I have always believed in democratic ideals and joined the military to defend this democracy. I consider myself an integral part of this system of governance that has become entrenched in the life of Batswana.”

As Khama- who was later named the popular President, begins his tour to bid Batswana farewell it remains to be seen if he was able to achieve what he set as his focus areas.