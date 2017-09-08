Thank you Mr Commissioner

Thank you Mr Police Commissioner – you know I always tell my friends that you follow Shaya but they never believe me!

Shaya sent you an SOS two weeks back pleading with you to clean our streets and you did exactly that.

I saw in the news that you arrested some teenagers who were harassing people in the streets and I say, ‘Bravo Commissioner’.

However, there is still a lot to be done! Can you make Broadhurst 27, BURS robots, Tsolamosese and Phase 2 safer places again.

I will keep in touch and once we are done with those petty thieves, I will take you to the drug lords.