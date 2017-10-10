Thamalakane river claims another life

Just over a week after two men drowned in Thamalakane River, the dangerous body of water claimed another life this weekend.

The deceased, a 38-year-old man from Maun’s Sedie Ward, who was an employee at Alpha Accommodation Guesthouse, is said to have gone swimming with three friends on Saturday afternoon.

He is reported to have jumped into the river but failed to swim back to the riverbank.

His body was retrieved the following afternoon having washed up at a spot known as ‘The Beach’, which is located in the tourist town’s Matlapana Ward.

Superintendent Samuel Kgomo of No5 District confirmed the incident and warned the public not to go swimming when they are under the influence of alcohol.

“We handled nine cases of drowning in the District since the beginning of this year. Seven cases from Maun whilst the other two are from Shakawe,” revealed the police boss.

Kgomo advised members of the community wanting to cool off to use swimming pools instead of the river, as they are much safer due to the presence of lifeguards.